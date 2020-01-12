Larry G. Anderson, 70, was born in Missoula to William and Jewell Anderson on March 5, 1949. He left us too soon on Dec. 9, 2019. Larry graduated from West High School in 1967, and joined the U.S. Air Force. He started his career with the City of Billings Fire Department in Nov. 1973 and retired as captain in Jan. 2006.
Larry is survived by his wife Sharon; daughter Dina (Jim) Winter; son Christian (Kelly) Anderson; five grandchildren and one great granddaughter; his brothers, William (Karen), Robert (Bonnie); and sister Linda Mennie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
‘Larry will always be loved and missed by all’ — Christian. ‘He was the most adventurous and loving dad and we are better because of him’ — Dina.
A memorial service will be held at Cremation and Funeral Gallery on June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.
