Sept. 14, 1947 – Feb. 13, 2022

Many of us know Larry Garcia by this picture. Larry shared the love of Jesus with many as he gave the DeColores talk, telling about the origins of the Cursillo at the Big Sky Cum Christo, Walk to Emmaus, Search, Chrysillas, Women's Prison and YCDF weekends. These are not the only places where Larry shared the changes that God had made in his life. He also went to the mission, the youth detention center, and spoke at Rimrock Foundation during his employment there. Larry never missed an opportunity to share Jesus, even at the Cancer Center where he fought his battle. He was a humble, quiet, well-spoken man that lived by the words of St. Francis of Assisi “Preach the Gospel at all times; use words when necessary”.

Larry served his country as a Marine. He was Billings 1st Hispanic Fireman. He considered his years at Family Service, boxing up groceries for those who came for assistance, a meaningful service. But Larry's first passion was his family. Larry loved to fish, especially with his son. He loved garage saling, especially with his mother. Larry was an amazing artist and loved to draw, especially with his grandson. Mostly, Larry loved to spend time with his grandchildren, whether riding the go-cart, watching movies, or playing with toys from his collection. Larry was all about time and knew the value of it.

Larry is preceded in death by many, and survived by many more. He leaves his wife Susan, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and even neighborhood children who called him Papa. Being preceded in death by his parents, some siblings and children, he was certainly greeted by many at heavens gate. He also leaves siblings here along with countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. I am certain that he is praying for us all as we strive to live by Larry's favorite scripture: John 15: 12 “My command is this, Love one another, as I have loved you.”

Rosary Service will be Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass Saturday March 5 at 10 a.m. Both at Mary Queen of Peace 3411 3rd Ave S. Billings, MT.

To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

