Larry Jahn
Robert Lawrence Jahn died on March 9, 2021 at his home in Fishtail, Montana. Larry was born to Bob & Marjie Jahn in Billings on May 7, 1948, graduating from West High in ‘66.

He is survived by his much beloved sons, Tyler and Max, brother Greg Jahn, and sister Dolly Jahn.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Fishtail Family Park on June 5, at 3 pm. Detailed obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.

