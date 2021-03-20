Larry Jahn

Robert Lawrence Jahn died on March 9, 2021 at his home in Fishtail, Montana. Larry was born to Bob & Marjie Jahn in Billings on May 7, 1948, graduating from West High in ‘66.
He is survived by his much beloved sons, Tyler and Max, brother Greg Jahn, and sister Dolly Jahn.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Fishtail Family Park on June 5, at 3 pm. Detailed obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.