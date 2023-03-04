Celebration of Life for Larry James Kirby, aka Lawrence James, LJ, Kirby, Kirb (July 1, 1972 - February 27, 2023).

As everyone who knew Larry, he was known as LJ.

LJ Kirby took his last ride on Monday evening, Feb. 27, after a brief illness, at the Billings Clinic ICU department.

LJ was surrounded by friends, employees and former employees of Residential Support Services and Resource Support Development, Inc., who assisted with his care throughout the years.

LJ was born on July 1, 1972, in Livingston, to Joyce and Fred Kirby. Later, through the years, his grandmother Judith Bretzel became his legal guardian until her death on Sept. 21, 2014.

LJ attended special education classes in Idaho and Montana, including Lewis & Clark Junior High, and graduated from Billings Senior High in the Special Education program.

Larry James was placed in a children's group home setting in 1983; then, in 1997, moved into Panners Place, an adult group home, until his death.

Some of Larry's likes were: A variety of music from classic rock and roll to country, Boston's "More Than a Feeling" and can't forget "The Wheels on the Bus." There were many songs he liked to listen to, but he enjoyed hearing his grandma's recorded voice reading him a book and singing "You Are My Sunshine" the most. The more animated the song, the better to dance to.

LJ also liked finger food and soda pop, chicken nuggets, pizza and candy, just to name a few.

LJ liked going for rides in the van, especially driving over speed bumps. He liked playing with bread clips, playing cards, Lego blocks and his miniature toy cars.

LJ's favorite prayer with Grandma was "Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep" at the end of the day.

A memorial service for LJ will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.