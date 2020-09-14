× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Larry Jan Jansma of Cody passed away of natural causes at the age of 63 at his home. Larry was born in Glendive, Montana, on July 3, 1957, to Augie and Alvina Jansma.

He lived in Billings, where he met Cathy Washatko and they later married on Sept. 8, 1979. He worked for the Wyoming State Department for more than 20 years.

They raised three sons, Derek, Jeremy and Kory. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his sons and spending time with his granddaughter, Zoe.

Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Cathy, his father Augie, his mother Alvina and his sister Cindy. He is survived by his three children Derek (Damari) granddaughter Zoe of Worland, Jeremy of Cody, and Kory of Yakima, Washington; and his brother Rick (Konnie) from Phoenix, Arizona.