On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Larry Jan Jansma of Cody passed away of natural causes at the age of 63 at his home. Larry was born in Glendive, Montana, on July 3, 1957, to Augie and Alvina Jansma.
He lived in Billings, where he met Cathy Washatko and they later married on Sept. 8, 1979. He worked for the Wyoming State Department for more than 20 years.
They raised three sons, Derek, Jeremy and Kory. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his sons and spending time with his granddaughter, Zoe.
Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife Cathy, his father Augie, his mother Alvina and his sister Cindy. He is survived by his three children Derek (Damari) granddaughter Zoe of Worland, Jeremy of Cody, and Kory of Yakima, Washington; and his brother Rick (Konnie) from Phoenix, Arizona.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.