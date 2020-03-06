Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Larry Joe McGrail passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare.

The son of Walter and Estella McGrail, Larry was born on November 22, 1944, in Billings. Larry was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the Navy until his discharge on March 27, 1965. On June 26, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pat Beaton.

Larry was a successful entrepreneur, involved in a variety of businesses in Billings. He retired as owner of the Squire Lounge in 2007.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was a proud father who taught his children well. Larry built his own home on the land that he loved, and was an avid golfer.

Surviving are his wife Pat; their three children, Larry McGrail II (Assunta), Lori Hardy (Doug) and Doug McGrail (Sarah); 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Gene (Virginia), George and Ron (Carol).

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen, Catherine and Edna.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services are planned for a later date.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Remembrances may be shared by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry McGrail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.