Larry L. Bromenshenk passed away Feb. 21, 2022 in Titusville FL. He was born Jan. 5, 1939 in Billings, MT to LeRoy and Elizabeth (Montee) Bromenshenk. He was raised on the Willow Grove Dairy in Billings. He graduated Billings Senior High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Army after graduation.

Larry went on to work in TV and electronics repair where he was an excellent troubleshooter. He later became a gifted salesman. At home he was something of a dog whisperer. He had a small business for a while of making children's wooden toys. He was always working on a new idea or invention.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Garry A. Bromenshenk. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Bromenshenk, his children Gary (Catherine) Bromenshenk and Kathy (Bruce) Rogers, his step-children Kelly (Bill) Sampson, Sara Peterman, Barbara (Michael) Accetturo and Michael Gonzalez, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Larry will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in FL. No services are planned.