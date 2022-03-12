Larry L. Bromenshenk passed away Feb. 21, 2022 in Titusville FL. He was born Jan. 5, 1939 in Billings, MT to LeRoy and Elizabeth (Montee) Bromenshenk. He was raised on the Willow Grove Dairy in Billings. He graduated Billings Senior High School in 1957 and joined the U.S. Army after graduation.
Larry went on to work in TV and electronics repair where he was an excellent troubleshooter. He later became a gifted salesman. At home he was something of a dog whisperer. He had a small business for a while of making children's wooden toys. He was always working on a new idea or invention.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Garry A. Bromenshenk. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Bromenshenk, his children Gary (Catherine) Bromenshenk and Kathy (Bruce) Rogers, his step-children Kelly (Bill) Sampson, Sara Peterman, Barbara (Michael) Accetturo and Michael Gonzalez, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Larry will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in FL. No services are planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.