Larry Michael Guptill

COLUMBUS - Larry Michael Guptill age 66, of Columbus Montana passed away in early morning of April 1, 2023. Larry was born June 27, 1956. He grew up and graduated in Fromberg, Montana. He was working for the Burlington Northern when he enlisted in the Army as Military Police from 1975 to 1978. Larry reenlisted to the Army, 14th Engineers from 1987 to 1990.

Larry married Hope Thatcher on September 19, 1981. They have two daughters, Lisa Woods, husband Kevin and sons Alex and Samuel of Billings; Tiffany Meyer, husband Clint and children Boyd and Arena stationed in Germany. June 27, 2016 Larry retired from Engineering for Montana Rail Link Railroad.

Larry enjoyed the outdoors and was always working with his horses, driving around town in his side by side, or helping anyone that needed a helping hand. He always had a smile and laugh and some would say, he was full of piss and vinegar. He always had a wise crack to say and made everyone laugh.

Larry loved his family and friends were also family. He spent winters clearing snow for the neighborhood and meeting his friends for coffee discussing world events.

Attending school and sports events for his grandchildren were the highlight of his days.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Alice Guptill, his in-laws Wes and LeDena Thatcher, and family and friends lost but never forgotten.

Services will be graveside at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel, Montana at 10 A.M. on April 10th. A reception will follow in Laurel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Larry's name.

Larry, you will always be in our hearts. As you leave us to soon our hearts are broken and will never mend but you made sure we stayed strong. You were my calm to me being a storm. Rest in peace my love. May We Meet Again.