Larry N Shriver was born Nov. 24, 1938 in Delaware County, Iowa; son of AL and Alice Shriver. He passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home. He leaves behind his loving wife, June, of 60 years, and three daughters and six grandchildren: Vicky Zimmerman (Annie, Nikkole & family, Ross & family), Patty (John) Sticka (Cameron & wife) and Marcia (Roger) Knight (Kellan & family, Carter). He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gerald.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. at EUM Church, 345 Broadwater.

