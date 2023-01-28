Larry O'Donnell, 84, passed away on January 17. Larry was born in Billings, Montana, on September 16, 1938, and was the first of Jack and Loraine (Hatheway) O'Donnell's four children. He lived in Edgar, MT, through grade school until the family moved to Billings during junior high. He graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1956. A few years later he met the love of his life, Bonnie Bennion. They were married on August 18, 1961, and were married 61 years before Larry's passing.

Larry served with the Army's 503rd Engineering Company in Germany. After returning to Billings, he had a long career as an agent for Bankers Life and Casualty. During that time, his son Brian and daughter Kathy were born. The family enjoyed many fun adventures camping, fishing, riding motorcycles and playing cards. They also created many special memories with the families of Larry's brother and two sisters.

Larry was always his grandchildren's biggest fan with Chris's cross-country and Ally's softball. Larry and Bonnie exchanged their Montana acreage for a home in Sun City, Lincoln, CA in 2013. He was active in Bocce Ball and Cribbage at Sun City and made many new friends. Larry became a member of Bayside Church where he was baptized, participated in Bible studies, and served as a parking lot Road Warrior until health limited his activities. Larry is preceded in death by his sister Sharon (O'Donnell) Reid and leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; son Brian (Kristi) O'Donnell, of Spokane, WA; daughter Kathy O'Donnell of Rocklin, CA; grandson Chris O'Donnell of Sacramento, CA; granddaughter Ally O'Donnell of Rocklin, CA; sister Dixie (O'Donnell) Briese of Billings, MT; brother Michael O'Donnell of North Falmouth, MA; brother-in-law Dave Reid of Evergreen, CO; sister-in-law Nancy Flaherty of Billings, MT; numerous nieces, nephews and friends who were very dear to him.

Services will be held 1 p.m., February 4, at Old St. Mary's Chapel, 5251 Front St., Rocklin, CA 95677. Interment of ashes will follow at 10 a.m., April 29, at the Rockvale Cemetery in Montana.