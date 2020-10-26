Larry Pierce

A Celebration of Life for Larry Pierce, 68 of Sidney, MT is being planned for the summer of 2021.

Larry passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Larry Edward Pierce was born July 21, 1952 in Williston, North Dakota to Violet (Shmidt) and Preston Pierce. After Preston and Violet divorced, Everett Pierce became Larry's father figure. He was raised in Wolf Point, MT and Williston, ND. After high school he joined the US Army in 1972.

While stationed in Colorado Springs, CO. Larry met the love of his life Carol Knopp (who he often referred to as his JC Penny mail ordered bride). They were united in marriage on Jan. 18, 1974.

After getting out of the Army, they moved to Sidney, MT and started their family. Larry was best known for his mechanical ability and took great pride in working at Hedahls, John Deer, Cenex, Fedoras, KB Oil. In 2018 he retired after working almost 30 years at Gem City Motors.