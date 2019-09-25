LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Larry Scanlan, 82, was called home to join our heavenly father in the evening of Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Larry was born in Fergus, Montana on May 5, 1937. The Scanlan family moved to the Kinsey Project near Miles City in 1940 to farm and ranch. He graduated from Custer County High School where he met the love of his life, Betty Lou Guidice. They were married Dec. 31, 1955.
In the early years after their marriage, they worked construction in the western United States until they returned to Kinsey, in 1967 to farm and ranch, continuing to do so until 1982. During that period, they raised five children on the farm.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry was a Custer County Commissioner from 1977 to 1983. In 1982, they moved to Fort Peck, where they continued their construction business. Having completed many notable projects, one he was very proud to have been a part of was building the NE Montana Veterans Memorial in Fort Peck.
In 1995, Larry and Betty started ‘snowbirding’ in Arizona and New Mexico, joining with her brothers during the winter months. They loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises and other adventures around the world. Their snowbirding resulted in becoming winter residents in Lake Havasu City.
Larry and Betty were proud to have celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to the loss of Betty. Survivors include five children, Valerie Larimore and her husband, Marsh, Les Scanlan and his wife, Patti, Curt Scanlan and his wife, Lori, Tom Scanlan and his wife, Krissie, and Greg Scanlan and his wife, Susan; 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. And of course, their schnauzer, Fritz!
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Scanlan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.