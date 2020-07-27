× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry Vern Thiel was born to Vernie and Katherine (Hill) Thiel on Feb. 17, 1940, in Sidney. He died on July 25, 2020, with his family at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 58-1/2 years, Marlene (Gehring) Thiel of Laurel; son Shawn, wife Michelle, grandsons Kyle and granddaughter Kyra, all of Billings; son Corey and wife Jena of Laurel. He was preceded in death by son Mark in 2015. Also preceding him were his parents; brothers Clyde and Jerry; and sisters Emma Kopp and Sharon Christie.

Larry graduated high school in 1959 in Sidney. While in school, he started work at Safeway Stores. He was too young to be put on the payroll, so they wrote him up as a bottle deposit and he got paid. They say where there is a will, there is a way. After graduation, he moved with his family to Billings, where he resumed working for Safeway until he got notified he was being drafted. He was not going to be a foot soldier, so he enlisted in the Navy in January 1962. He came home on leave in April and married Marlene Gehring, to whom he had been engaged for two and a half years. She was still a senior in high school at that time. After she graduated, she went to Hawaii, where Larry was stationed and spent the next two years there. He was transferred to Moffett Air Field in California and finished his service time there, being discharged in 1966.