Larry Wayne Oddy

Larry was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on May 3, 1945, to Ted and Dorothy Oddy. His family moved to Miles City, where Larry remained through the end of high school. At an early age, Larry developed a strong work ethic by helping his dad in his painting business. Not only was he a hard worker, Larry was also an amazing athlete who excelled in multiple sports. As a high school track athlete, he once entered eight events and went on to win first place in all eight events. As a Custer County High School senior, he was recruited by eight different colleges in multiple sports, and also received an offer to join the New York Yankees. After weighing his options, Larry chose to attend the University of Montana on a baseball scholarship.