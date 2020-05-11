Latisha Breeze-Sonny Nightwalker Yazzie

Through her Navajo family she is from the Hightower Clan. She is a descendent of Chief Roy Nightwalker, Sr. From birth Latisha had fought hard for her life, she underwent multiple surgeries throughout her short time here on earth but that never stopped her from smiling, laughing, and busting out a few dancing moves when she entered a room. Her outgoing attitude and contagious laugh made everyone who met her smile. She had a heart of gold and you could see it every time you looked at her. Latisha enjoyed dancing, listening to music, spending time with her nephews, and playing with all her Muddy Cluster friends whom she spent endless hours with. She attended Mrs. Bauer's Sunday school class regularly and was one of the most dedicated Boys and Girls Club kids.