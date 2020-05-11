Latisha Breeze-Sonny Nightwalker Yazzie
0 entries

Latisha Breeze-Sonny Nightwalker Yazzie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Latisha Breeze-Sonny Nightwalker Yazzie

Latisha Breeze-Sonny Nightwalker Yazzie; Motseahne'e (No Naming Woman) born on Nov. 19, 2010, to Viola Biglefthand and Ronald Yazzie, was called home by Maheo on May 8, 2020.

Through her Navajo family she is from the Hightower Clan. She is a descendent of Chief Roy Nightwalker, Sr. From birth Latisha had fought hard for her life, she underwent multiple surgeries throughout her short time here on earth but that never stopped her from smiling, laughing, and busting out a few dancing moves when she entered a room. Her outgoing attitude and contagious laugh made everyone who met her smile. She had a heart of gold and you could see it every time you looked at her. Latisha enjoyed dancing, listening to music, spending time with her nephews, and playing with all her Muddy Cluster friends whom she spent endless hours with. She attended Mrs. Bauer's Sunday school class regularly and was one of the most dedicated Boys and Girls Club kids.

She is survived by her parents; Viola (James) Biglefthand and Ronald Yazzie; siblings Larissa (Henry), Destiny (Travis Sr.), Kelly, Tommy (Robby), Jaden, Shar-rae (John), Houston, Koda, Orion, Santana, Alvin Jr., Madison, Kaitlyn, Edwin, Evin, and Tylin; nephews Travis Jr., Rocklin, LeJo, Kashius Dominik; niece Latisha Angel Brien; grandparents Nancy Fightingbear, Anna Mae Ryan, Holda Roundstone, Emma Harris, John and Peggy Yazzie of Albuquerque, Fred, Jean, Jane, Edith, George Sr., Alvina, Bertha, and Alberta. She had numerous aunts and uncles.

She is proceeded in death by her grandparents Karen Walksnice, Edwin and Silas Biglefthand, Ike and Viola Washington; great-grandparents, Roy Sr. and Gladys Nightwalker; Aunt Lucille Pearl Yazzie Fuentes; niece Phoenix Lonebear; nephew Titan Twotwo; and her namesake Latisha Joy Brien. We apologize if we missed any family members as Latisha had an exceptionally large family.

A Traditional Wake will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the family home in Lame Deer. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Allison Bixby Memorial Gardens in Lame Deer. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Latisha Yazzie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News