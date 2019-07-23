{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTOWN — Laura Ann (Potter) Lodman McMillan, 82, succumbed to cancer Thursday evening at her Beaver Creek home outside of Lewistown.

A Viewing will be held at Creel Funeral Home on Sunday, July 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A Vigil Service will follow at St. James Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Creel Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Laura’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

