Laura Lynn Bordner

Laura Lynn "Laurie" Bordner, 56 of Missoula passed away on April 11, 2020, at the Hillside Nursing Home in Missoula from Heart failure.
Laura was born Jan. 13, 1964, in Missoula to David D. and Lanor "Granger" Bordner.
As a young girl, she grew up in Missoula, where she lived with her family and spent many years with friends growing up in the Orchard Homes area.
Laura was a kind and giving person always trying to help anyone in need. She enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives over the years and had a sense of humor unending. She loved to fish and spent many hours along the streams and rivers of Montana with friends waiting to catch that "Big One."
Laura is survived by her mother, Lanor Granger Bordner; step-father, James E. Hirning of Missoula; daughters, Christina Laroque of Billings and Kayla "Bordner" Smith (Andrew) of Seattle, WA; son, Kain Bordner of Billings; sisters Christine "Cindy" Thomas, Dawn Marie Noble and brother, David Bordner (Kathy) of Missoula, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and spreading of ashes will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
