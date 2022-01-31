Laura Mae Faith was born August 29, 1929 in Pleasant Hope, Missouri. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2022 with her grandchildren by her side.
A private memorial by Cremation & Funeral Gallery was held for the family in early Jan. Interment is at Sunset Memorial Gardens of Billings, MT. To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit: www.cfgbillings.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
