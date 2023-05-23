Laura McIntyre Macik

It is with great sadness that the family of Laura McIntyre Macik announces her passing on Sunday, May 21, 2023. She went home to be with her husband Ray surrounded by her loving family six weeks and two days shy of turning 88.

Laura was born July 4, 1935 to Fred and Alice (Hayward) McIntyre in Alexander, N.D. at Dr Roger's house. She grew up in western North Dakota.

She met the love of her life Ray Macik and they married September 26, 1952. They farmed and ranched in the Squaw Gap community. There they raised wheat, oats, barley, cattle and 3 children, Nyla, Steve and LaRae. Laura not only made a home for her family; she gave them an upbringing they will always cherish.

In the spring of 1980, they moved to Billings, MT where she enjoyed gardening, especially her beautiful roses. Yellow roses were her favorite. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed going to craft shows to sell homemade wares under the name Lauras Creations. Eventually she partnered with a friend to open Main Street Crafters in the Billings Heights. She earned enough to take Ray to Hawaii in February 2002 for their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She was so proud of that!! They also traveled extensively with family and friends. In her later years she became an avid reader from magazines to books that occupied most of her time. Laura enjoyed westerns and anything about John Wayne. Her go-to bedtime snack was ice cream, strawberry being her top choice. She loved all the kids in the family but the running joke was "her boys" were definitely her favorite. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and she will be greatly missed by everyone.

Laura was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Macik; her parents Fred and Alice McIntyre; her brother David McIntyre; her two sisters, Millie Shields and Marjorie Carter.

Laura is survived by her sister-in-law, Verna (Rodney) Wolf of Killdeer, ND; her three children, Nyla Macik, of Billings, MT, Steve Macik and Diane Emily of Sidney, MT; LaRae (Duane) Neprud of Billings, MT. Seven grandchildren, Dyron , Mandy, Carol, Truman, Stephanie, Steven and Kacey and nine great grandchildren, Chloe, Diego, Weston, Mia, Dyra, Leana, Danielle, Wyatt and Walker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Fulkerson's Funeral home in Sidney in the Chapel, 315 2nd St NW; Saturday May 27th at 10 a.m. MST. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Fulkerson's Funeral home in Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Friends may share their condolences with the family online at www.fulkersons.com.