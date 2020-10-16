 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Michelle Gabaldon
0 entries

Laura Michelle Gabaldon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Michelle Gabaldon

Laura Michelle Gabaldon, 49, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. She was born Jan. 29, 1971, to Lenard Gabaldon and Anne Margoret Finley in La Jolla, California.

Laura graduated from Montana State University Billings in 2008. She was an artist, a fashionista, a hopeless romantic, and Jesus lover, and a political activist.

Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Finley; grandfather, Robert Preston; and father Lenard Gabaldon. She leaves behind her dog Charlie ‘The Tuna' Brown, and her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m.. Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.cfgbillings.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News