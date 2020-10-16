Laura Michelle Gabaldon, 49, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. She was born Jan. 29, 1971, to Lenard Gabaldon and Anne Margoret Finley in La Jolla, California.
Laura graduated from Montana State University Billings in 2008. She was an artist, a fashionista, a hopeless romantic, and Jesus lover, and a political activist.
Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Finley; grandfather, Robert Preston; and father Lenard Gabaldon. She leaves behind her dog Charlie ‘The Tuna' Brown, and her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m.. Saturday Oct. 17, 2020, at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.cfgbillings.com
