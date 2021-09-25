 Skip to main content
Laura Wong Robinson
Laura Lee Wong-Matson-Robinson, 70, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021, at Billings Clinic after a month-long fight with the COVID-19 pneumonia virus. Services will be held at Heights Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Social distancing and MASKS are required to attend. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries

