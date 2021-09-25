Laura Wong Robinson

Laura Lee Wong-Matson-Robinson, 70, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2021, at Billings Clinic after a month-long fight with the COVID-19 pneumonia virus. Services will be held at Heights Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Social distancing and MASKS are required to attend. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.