It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Laure Taylor, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Laure passed away peacefully on March 31 surrounded by her loved ones, after a long and courageous battle.

Laure was born on August 23, 1950, in Billings, Montana, to Jerry and Lore Taylor, and spent her life in the hometown she loved. She found great success as a Real Estate Broker, working with Floberg Realtors. Laure had a gift for connecting with people and building relationships, which made her a trusted and respected figure in the industry.

Laure fell deeply in love with Steve Judd, and they were blessed to enjoy 41 years of marriage. Throughout their lives together, Steve and Laure remained each other's best friend and soulmate. Together, they raised her son Keith McBride. She also adored her granddaughters, Emily and Sarah McBride, and treasured the time she spent with them. Laure will be dearly missed by her family and friends, who will always remember her kindness, unwavering love, and devotion to her husband. She had a soft spot for her "fur babies" and took great joy in spoiling them.

Laure is survived by her husband Steve Judd, son Keith McBride, ex-husband Ray McBride, sisters Karen Taylor (Nancy Campbell), Sue Kutzler (Daryl), Janet Magnuson (Jerry), Mary Schmidt (Harvey), Sandy Taylor, and brothers Jerry (Sandi), Richard (Lori), Michael (Carrie), and Pat (Peggy). She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Emily McBride (Donald Swanson) and Sarah McBride (Bart Elling), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Laure's life will be held later this summer to honor her memory.

Those who wish can make a donation to a charity of their choice.