Nov. 10, 1931 - 0ct. 25, 2021
On Oct. 25, 2021, Laurel Edith Prill, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away in Litchfield Park, Arizona. Laurel was a grand lady of Montana golf. Her tender heart just got tired.
Mom was born Laurel Edith Stenersen in Laurel, Montana on Nov. 10, 1931. She grew up with five brothers and sisters. She graduated from Laurel High School.
Laurel's parents were Doris and Bennet Stenersen. It was at her mother's rail yard cafe that she met her only love, Richard Prill. They married on June 19, 1951.
Mom and dad raised three children, Richard, Mark and Lisa, in their wonderful Montana homes that were always located on a golf course. In 1986, they retired to Arizona as best golf partners. Dad never could beat mom at her game.
Laurel was a member of both the Montana Women's Hall of Fame and the Yellowstone County Women's Hall of Fame. She continued to win club championships in all her years and at any age. She was proudest of her twenty one club championships at Hiland's Golf Club of which nineteen wins were consecutive wins. She was an avid stickler for the rules of the game. Yet, even weeks before her passing, she found herself picking up balls out of a deep sand trap. She said,"I am 89 and I can get up and down out of these traps anyway." She donated the majority of her trophies but kept those that she could fill with popcorn or candy.
Laurel was preceded in death by her loving husband and golf partner, Richard Donald Prill. He left her in 1997. Much too early. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Bennet, and her brothers and sisters Donald, Elnora, Kenneth, Lawrence and Dolores.
Mother is survived by her sons Richard (Connie) Prill, Mark Prill and her loving daughter Lisa (Matthew) Heuer. Lisa and mom became best friends and companions since they lived just across the golf course from each other. Mom had five grandchildren, Matthew (Laura) Prill, Christopher (Christine) Prill, Erin (Matthew) Ladvala, Garrett Heuer and Logan Heuer. Mom also had five spirited great grandchildren, Madeleine Prill, Anna Prill, Paxton Prill, Oliver Prill and Quigley Prill. All the grandchildren and great grandchildren were with her in March 2021 to give her their love, and humor her with their quick wit and antics.
Mom would say, "I love hellos but I hate good byes". We all agree. A Catholic mass and burial has taken place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Mom was grounded in faith and loved her journey with God, even at the very end. She was laid to rest next to her husband and golf partner. Together again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Billings Catholic Schools, First Tee or a charity of one's choice.
