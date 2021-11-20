Laurel Edith Prill

Laurel was a member of both the Montana Women's Hall of Fame and the Yellowstone County Women's Hall of Fame. She continued to win club championships in all her years and at any age. She was proudest of her twenty one club championships at Hiland's Golf Club of which nineteen wins were consecutive wins. She was an avid stickler for the rules of the game. Yet, even weeks before her passing, she found herself picking up balls out of a deep sand trap. She said,"I am 89 and I can get up and down out of these traps anyway." She donated the majority of her trophies but kept those that she could fill with popcorn or candy.