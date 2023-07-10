Laurence "Larry" Charles Willson, age 72 of Shepherd, MT passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023.
A funeral service for Larry will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Barkemeyer Park in Huntley, MT. Interment will be held at a later date in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballentine, MT.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
