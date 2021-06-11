Our beautiful Mom, Lauretta (Mabel) Gibson Hermel sadly left us on June 2, 2021 after a brief hospital stay.
Our Mom was the sweetest, most giving, funniest, positive, life giving person. She was loved by so many and has left a legacy far and wide. We all are going to miss her so much. We are so grateful for all our memories and for the wonderful Mom we had. She made the world a better place and has left a huge void in all of our lives.
A celebration of our Mom's life will be at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. on Friday June 18, at 1 p.m. Please use the Broadwater access. Dessert reception to follow. Please feel free to dress in all the colors of the rainbow. Our Mom was a happy, colorful, bright light her entire life.
For those who cannot attend, a live stream will be available through at https://boxcast.tv/view/lauretta-hermel-memorial-c1bvssegktbt3bzqlmtr
For the FULL OBITUARY please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery website at cfgbillings.com.
