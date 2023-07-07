Lauri Streets Poppler was born to her loving parents Glenn and Jackie Streets on July 13, 1957. Lauri lived in Billings all of her life and was a true Montana girl.

On Sept. 2, 2004, she married the love of her life, Blaine Poppler. Lauri and Blaine met in high school and she loved him ever since. God had other plans for them and they moved in different directions until God reunited them in 2003. Lauri graduated from Billings West High in 1975 and then from Eastern Montana College in 1980 with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for many banks and most recently retired from Coldwell Banker in 2022.

Lauri and Blaine loved their motorcycle trips and traveled to Sturgis, Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri. Lauri was also an avid animal lover. She loved horses, cats and her dog Lincoln was her heart.

Lauri and Blaine had a very special marriage. They were devoted to each other. Lauri helped Blaine raise three children: Blaine Jr., Rose and Austin; and six grandchildren, Rylind, Madeline, Jackson, Torunn, Rowan and Phoenix. She loved those grandchildren and spoiled them with homemade clothes, crafts and, in particular, their "techie" gadgets.

Lauri was also a good citizen, patriotic and always willing to do the right thing.

Lauri passed away on July 3, 2023 with her loving husband by her side. She battled cancer for three years with courage and determination but it ultimately took the life she loved away.

She is survived by her husband, Blaine; stepchildren Blaine Jr. (Jessica), Rose (Jeremy), Austin (Raven); and her sister Sara Lovely and nephew Parker Streets (Sydnee). She is predeceased and reunited with her parents Glenn and Jacqulyn Streets.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings.