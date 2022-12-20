 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laurie Wallace Rice

Laurie Wallace Rice born in Kearney Nebraska 1930 passed on to be with Christ on December 19 2022. Laurie was born to Lottie and Lyman Rice in Kearney Nebraska.

He served in US Army in Germany in the signal corps with the Big Red One during the Korean War. After the Army he moved to Montana where he remained.

Laurie was proud father to two sons and two daughters. Laurie's many interests: God, guns, cars, hunting, square dancing, camping, boating, will leave many people from many areas behind who will love, remember and miss him.

Laurie will be placed at the veteran's cemetery in Laurel Montana. As per his wishes there will not be a graveside service.

