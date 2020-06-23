Lavada Sue Fallang
0 entries

Lavada Sue Fallang

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lavada Sue Fallang, 82, of Billings, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020, in Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lavada Fallang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News