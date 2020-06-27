× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lavada ‘Sue' Fallang passed away on June 13, 2020. Sue was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Jack and Rosemond Phillips.

Sue was always the go-to person. If any one of her family or friends needed something special, or was unable to find something, she would know where to look. Sue was always kind, generous, and eager to experience new adventures. She was only really happy when she was sitting in the driver's seat of her car. She logged thousands of miles just around Billings. She was in the pilot car business for many years, owning and operating Sue's Pilot Service, and at one point even took a truck driving course.

Preceding her in death was her father, mother, and her daughter, Tammy Fallang.

Sue took care of her great-grandson, Keagan, for the last 18 months of her life. He was the joy of her life.

Sue is survived by four children: Vicki Martinez (Joseph) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kristi Fallang Bauer (Paul), of Billings, Montana; Mitch Fallang, of Show Low, Arizona; Todd Fallang (Kelly) of Huntley, Montana; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

We will miss you dear mother, grandmother and friend. You were a bright light in our lives.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

