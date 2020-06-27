Lavada ‘Sue' Fallang passed away on June 13, 2020. Sue was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Jack and Rosemond Phillips.
Sue was always the go-to person. If any one of her family or friends needed something special, or was unable to find something, she would know where to look. Sue was always kind, generous, and eager to experience new adventures. She was only really happy when she was sitting in the driver's seat of her car. She logged thousands of miles just around Billings. She was in the pilot car business for many years, owning and operating Sue's Pilot Service, and at one point even took a truck driving course.
Preceding her in death was her father, mother, and her daughter, Tammy Fallang.
Sue took care of her great-grandson, Keagan, for the last 18 months of her life. He was the joy of her life.
Sue is survived by four children: Vicki Martinez (Joseph) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Kristi Fallang Bauer (Paul), of Billings, Montana; Mitch Fallang, of Show Low, Arizona; Todd Fallang (Kelly) of Huntley, Montana; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
We will miss you dear mother, grandmother and friend. You were a bright light in our lives.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.