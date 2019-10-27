{{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 17 LaVern Bitterman died peacefully at St Johns Nursing Home in Billings at the age of 94.

Vern is survived by his Wife Virginia of Billings; son Lonnie of Ocala, Florida; daughter Lori of Palm Springs, California; and son Larry of Belgrade. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, three sisters and brother.

Vern was born March 8, 1925 in Havre to Adolf and Annie Bitterman. He graduated from Havre High in 1943 and enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon return, he worked for HO Motor Supply and Valley Motor Supply. Vern married the love of his life Virginia Ruth King in 1958. After moving to Billings in 1983, Vern began working for CARQUEST and retired in 1991.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Nov. 1, 10 a.m. at Billings Parkhill Assembly of God with a reception to follow. Interment with Military Honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate LaVern’s life. Condolences can be shared on line at smithsfuneralchapels.com

