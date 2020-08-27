 Skip to main content
Lavern Wiens was born on November 21, 1939 and died on August 19, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, September 5th at 10:30 a.m. at Gospel Fellowship Church in Wolf Point. For a full obituary, see claytonstevensonchapel.com.

