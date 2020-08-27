Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lavern Wiens was born on November 21, 1939 and died on August 19, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, September 5th at 10:30 a.m. at Gospel Fellowship Church in Wolf Point. For a full obituary, see claytonstevensonchapel.com.