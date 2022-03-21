 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laverne Dale Weenum

RYEGATE — Laverne Dale Weenum of Ryegate passed away after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene “Dutch” Zeier Weenum; son Jarrod (Erin) Weenum and granddaughters Lincoln and Remco; daughter Heather (Erik) Gentry and grandsons Cael and Kai; mother Bea Haveman; mother-in-law Billie Zeier; siblings in his birthplace of Michigan; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Ryegate Fire Hall. Vern's full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com

