RYEGATE — Laverne Dale Weenum of Ryegate passed away after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene “Dutch” Zeier Weenum; son Jarrod (Erin) Weenum and granddaughters Lincoln and Remco; daughter Heather (Erik) Gentry and grandsons Cael and Kai; mother Bea Haveman; mother-in-law Billie Zeier; siblings in his birthplace of Michigan; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Ryegate Fire Hall. Vern's full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.