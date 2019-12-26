{{featured_button_text}}

ABSAROKEE — LaVerne Irene (Jopp) Yates, 94, of Absarokee. Our beloved Mother passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Beartooth Manor in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin R. Yates July 26, 2012 and son Montgomery K. Yates Aug. 23, 1987.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Absarokee, 301 S. Montana, Ave. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would be proud if you were to make a donation in remembrance of LaVerne Yates to the VFW Aux. 7311, Attn: Paulette Viig 241 C. St. Columbus, MT 59019.

For further information, please visit info@smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of LaVerne Yates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries