ABSAROKEE — LaVerne Irene (Jopp) Yates, 94, of Absarokee. Our beloved Mother passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Beartooth Manor in Columbus. She was preceded in death by her husband Marlin R. Yates July 26, 2012 and son Montgomery K. Yates Aug. 23, 1987.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Absarokee, 301 S. Montana, Ave. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would be proud if you were to make a donation in remembrance of LaVerne Yates to the VFW Aux. 7311, Attn: Paulette Viig 241 C. St. Columbus, MT 59019.
You have free articles remaining.
For further information, please visit info@smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.