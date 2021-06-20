Laverne 'Vern' August Breding

Vern was a man of many talents and skills including the above-mentioned mechanical prowess but he also built stone structures such as a room addition to the family home and a beautiful fireplace and chimney that still stand using nothing but the blueprints in his mind. He made sauerkraut like his family from the Old Country in Yugoslavia (now Slovenia) had done. He processed game and made his own sausages. He kept many residents of Roundup in steady supply of fresh organic vegetables—most without charge. He could repair almost anything and he even knew how to sew.

Vern read extensively and loved to study history. He read the newspaper, cover-to-cover daily, and also read large tomes of history. He particularly loved history of the western frontier. He faithfully watched every new documentary released on PBS. Vern had started a degree at Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University—Billings) in Geology which he was unable to complete due to a back injury. He once said that if he did things over he would have become a lawyer. Vern indeed had a penchant for banter and debate. In fact, Vern loved to shoot the breeze with almost anyone and had a good-natured and welcoming persona. He was an articulate and accomplished storyteller. To his children and many other people, Vern was a larger-than-life, gentle giant.