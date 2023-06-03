LaVerne (Vern) Doyle Hunter died peacefully on November 9, 2022, twelve days after his 95th birthday. He graduated from Powell High School and earned Bachelor and Master of Science in Geology from the University of Wyoming. He married Bonnie Lea Walker on June 11, 1950, and together they raised three children (Carol Lea, Colleen, and Bob). He worked as a petroleum geologist for Shell Oil in Casper, WY, Denver, CO, and Billings, MT; for Cenex in Laurel, MT; and as a consulting geologist for Mapco and other clients until his retirement.