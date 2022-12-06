LaVerne (Vern) Doyle Hunter was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, geologist, and friend. He was a quiet man and a deep thinker. His intelligence and quick wit endeared him to all who knew him. Vern died peacefully on November 9, twelve days after his 95th birthday.

Vern was born on October 28, 1927 in Broadview, Montana, to Mamie and Orrin Hunter. He earned a Master of Science in geology and belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of Wyoming. Vern married Bonnie Lea Walker in 1950 and then worked as a petroleum geologist until his retirement. During his employment with Shell, Vern discovered the Ash Creek Oil Field and others in Wyoming. He later accepted a petroleum geologist position with Farmers' Union (Cenex), and also worked as a consulting geologist for Mapco and other clients. He was editor of the Montana Geological Society's newsletter and a member of the Billings Petroleum Club.

Vern was preceded in death by his father Orrin Oliver Walter Hunter, his mother Mamie Louise Biddle Hunter and two premature sons, Robert LaVerne and James Orrin. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Lea Walker Hunter, by their children Carol Lea Hunter White (John), Colleen Sue Hunter (Peter Dayton), and Robert Bruce Hunter (Laraine), by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, by his sister Doreen Nearpass and three nephews, and by his cousin Bev Schessler (Don).

Services will be at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge, MT, to be announced at a later date. Internment in the Red Lodge Cemetery will follow this spring or summer. Memorial gifts can be made to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of choice.

A full obituary is available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.