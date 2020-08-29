× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaVetta Jacobsen Bradford passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020, at St. John's Langemo cottage. She was born on March 11, 1930, to Jacob and Sylvia Jacobsen in Scobey. She grew up on the family farm 11 miles south of Scobey. LaVetta attended school in Scobey and graduated from Scobey High School.

She attended Eastern Montana College in Billings. In September 1950, she married John Bradford. LaVetta and John had three children. LaVetta and John raised Tracy, Dane and Tom in Billings. After the children were grown, they moved to their home outside of Red Lodge and eventually split their time between Red Lodge and Sierra Vista, Arizona.

LaVetta was an avid hiker with the Red Lodge hiking group for many years. She loved dogs. She was an avid fan of all her grandson's sports activities.

LaVetta was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her sister, Betty Ashland; and her brother, Jay Jacobsen; as well as her children Tracy Brekke (Dave), Dane Bradford (Sandy) and Tom Bradford (Carol); and four grandsons, Tom and Alex Brekke, and Jens and Jake Bradford.