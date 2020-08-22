Lavina 'Bonnie' Grosshuesch, 103, of Billings, died peacefully at TenderNest Assisted Living on Aug. 16, 2020.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. West. A lunch reception will be held following the service.
For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.
