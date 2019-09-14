{{featured_button_text}}

Lavina left this earth to be with the Lord and reunite with her eight siblings, her parents and grandson on Sept. 8. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Harold; brother, Clinton Schott; her children, Rhonda Coleman (Bob), Cheryl Fels Larsen (Eric), Dorlisa Dvorak (Aaron), Les Fels; stepson, Harald Gomez (Rachel); nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings MT.

To plant a tree in memory of Lavina Fels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

