Lavina Viola Morgan (Staggs), age 82, passed away after a vehicle accident Monday, June 15, 2020 in Carbon County, MT. She was born August 8, 1937 in Meeteetse, WY to Albert Silvester Staggs and Leota Viola Staggs (McCorkle). She spent her earliest years in Wyoming until the family moved to Livingston, Montana and finally to Billings. She graduated Billing Senior High in 1956 and upon completion entered into the Air Force straightaway where she served as a weather observer completing 3 years of service.
She worked as a nurse off and on while raising her five children. Her greatest feat was completing her AA degree from College of the Redwoods in California in 1975. She married George C. Morgan on Nov. 4, 1966. Throughout the marriage they owned several businesses which included a restaurant to help feed, as she put it, her large family and an appliance sales and repair business. She and George were also Coast Guard Lamplighters from 1970-1976.
The family moved to Montana in 1978 where they continued the appliance business until retirement in 1988. Along the way the children graduated and left the nest to start their own families. She spent her early retirement doing the things she loved with her church family including many excursions to church camps. She loved taking memorable summer trips with two of her daughters and their children. And in later years crafting and selling at vendor shows.
Lavina was the last surviving child out of a family of seven. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, daughter Sherrie Casperson and son Richard Morgan.
She is survived by her sons John R. Rourke and Michael K Morgan (Denyse); daughters LePriel White (William), Tyna L. Smith and Georganna C. Nash (John); grandchildren Asia Davis, Tannur Oakes, Trevor Wolfe, Shay Morgan, Jack Carlin (JC) Gleason, Linda Ragsdale, Kristyna Price, Austin Smith, Jessica, Nicole and Rebecca Nash, Tammy Garner, Theresa Pena, Terra Morgan and Jennifer Zomermaand; and many great-grandchildren.
Mom the FACTORY broke the mold when they made you. ‘Gramma did you know', you leave a hole in our hearts; you were dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 402 S. 2nd Street, Bridger, MT, fellowship to follow. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT at 2 p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Seventh Day Adventist Church Bridger, MT.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.