Lavina Viola Morgan (Staggs), age 82, passed away after a vehicle accident Monday, June 15, 2020 in Carbon County, MT. She was born August 8, 1937 in Meeteetse, WY to Albert Silvester Staggs and Leota Viola Staggs (McCorkle). She spent her earliest years in Wyoming until the family moved to Livingston, Montana and finally to Billings. She graduated Billing Senior High in 1956 and upon completion entered into the Air Force straightaway where she served as a weather observer completing 3 years of service.

She worked as a nurse off and on while raising her five children. Her greatest feat was completing her AA degree from College of the Redwoods in California in 1975. She married George C. Morgan on Nov. 4, 1966. Throughout the marriage they owned several businesses which included a restaurant to help feed, as she put it, her large family and an appliance sales and repair business. She and George were also Coast Guard Lamplighters from 1970-1976.

The family moved to Montana in 1978 where they continued the appliance business until retirement in 1988. Along the way the children graduated and left the nest to start their own families. She spent her early retirement doing the things she loved with her church family including many excursions to church camps. She loved taking memorable summer trips with two of her daughters and their children. And in later years crafting and selling at vendor shows.