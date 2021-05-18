LaVonne A. Ving
Sept. 1, 1931 — Jan. 9, 2020
In loving memory of LaVonne A. Ving, who passed away on Jan. 9, 2020. Beloved aunt of Ti Hodson, Griff (Natalie) Hodson, Brook (Kim) Hodson and their families, and foster mother to Minh (Juan) Huynh, Thang (Thuy) Nguyen and their families.
A longtime resident of Portland, Oregon, LaVonne passed after briefly returning to Montana, and has been dearly missed by both her Montana and Oregon family and friends.
A private memorial life celebration is planned.
