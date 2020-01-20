LaVonne Lawrence passed away on Jan. 16, in Billings. She was 83 years old.
LaVonne was born in North Dakota, but found her way to the Big Sky Country and resided in Glasgow for most of her life. She married Jim Lawrence in 1955 and they had three daughters. In 2006, LaVonne moved to Billings.
LaVonne was a bright and dedicated banker and retired from Norwest Bank in Glasgow after 40 years of service. It was in that position that she developed long lasting friendships and a real connection to her community. LaVonne served on many boards, belonged to several clubs and was very involved in her church. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, golfing, bridge and reading.
LaVonne was a faithful servant to the Lord. Her commitment to God’s Word was how she lived her life. She taught her children the value of hard work, the strength to be independent and the importance of having a relationship with God.
LaVonne cherished her family and her friends. She will be dearly missed at church, on the dance floor and in our lives.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband James Lawrence; her father Rudolph Anderson and mother Rose; her sisters Lois Anderson and Avonelle Pleas; and her brother Lalon Anderson.
Lavonne is survived by Shirley Larson and her husband Lonny of Helena; Melissa Carson and her husband Rick of Montrose, Colorado; and Val Newell and her husband Mike from Seattle, Washington. She was the grandmother to five grandchildren and a great grandmother to five great grandchildren.
LaVonne saved her last earthly dance for her dear friend, Vic Phelps, and will be dancing with him in heaven’s ballroom.
Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Billings, MT, on Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.
