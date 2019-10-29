{{featured_button_text}}

Lavonne Ruth Whelchel Frank, 96, of Billings, passed away Wednesday Oct. 23 at Parkview Care Center in Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be held 12 pm Friday Nov. 1 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. To view a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

