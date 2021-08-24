Lawrence David Heiser passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Morningstar Assisted Living. He was born Oct. 25, 1932 near Artas, SD to Henry and Magdalena Heiser and raised on the family farm south of Rosco, SD with his nine brothers and sisters where he attended rural school.
Larry enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served until he was discharged in 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA. It was there that he met and married Shirley Bridge and they were married in Oct, 1955. They had a son, Michael and daughter, Kathi. The family moved to Billings in 1960, where Larry had a brother and sister.
One of his earliest jobs in Billings was pouring concrete for the new Sears store under construction in West Park Plaza. Later he worked for the City of Billings, first in the Sanitation Dept, then in the Transit Dept., retiring after 34 years. Larry had his 'Fifteen Minutes of Fame' in Dec. 1967 when he found a purse on his sanitation route and turned it in to his supervisor. The purse was found to have contained almost $1200 in a secret compartment. A woman had reported in stolen and was planning to use the money to move to Eugene, OR. She was grateful as was Mayor Willard Fraser, who gave Larry a week off with pay during Christmas, proclaiming, 'You not only please the mayor but you please all of Billings'. UPI picked up the story and clippings from as far away as Newark, NJ were sent with congratulations.
Larry's hobbies were fishing, gardening, and tinkering with and fixing up bicycles and most anything that was broken.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 60 years, Shirley in 2018, brothers Edward and Erwin, and sisters Hilda Byre and Delores Pietz. He is survived by his son Michael (Wendy), daughter Kathi (Robert) Roman, granddaughters Angelina (Paul) Nordeman and Theresa (Alex) Lincoln, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St in Billings. Interment for Lawrence and Shirley will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.
