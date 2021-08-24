Lawrence David Heiser

Larry enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served until he was discharged in 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA. It was there that he met and married Shirley Bridge and they were married in Oct, 1955. They had a son, Michael and daughter, Kathi. The family moved to Billings in 1960, where Larry had a brother and sister.

One of his earliest jobs in Billings was pouring concrete for the new Sears store under construction in West Park Plaza. Later he worked for the City of Billings, first in the Sanitation Dept, then in the Transit Dept., retiring after 34 years. Larry had his 'Fifteen Minutes of Fame' in Dec. 1967 when he found a purse on his sanitation route and turned it in to his supervisor. The purse was found to have contained almost $1200 in a secret compartment. A woman had reported in stolen and was planning to use the money to move to Eugene, OR. She was grateful as was Mayor Willard Fraser, who gave Larry a week off with pay during Christmas, proclaiming, 'You not only please the mayor but you please all of Billings'. UPI picked up the story and clippings from as far away as Newark, NJ were sent with congratulations.