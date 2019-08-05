The family of Lawrence Denis Gaughan is grieved to announce his unexpected passing due to a sudden emergence of aggressive melanoma. Virginia attorney/mediator and Billings native, Lawrence D. (Larry) Gaughan, was born on July 19, 1933 to Florence (Wingate) and her husband, Billings attorney, Lawrence Edward Gaughan. Tragically, the couple died in a car accident when Larry was five, leaving Larry and his younger brother Gerry to the care of their grandparents. Larry graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1951. He went to the University of Montana, where he completed a five year program and earned an undergraduate degree as well as a Juris Doctorate. After serving as a U.S. Air Force Captain in the Judge Advocate Corps in Texas, Turkey, and France, he received an LL.M. at the University of Virginia School of Law in 1964 and was appointed Assistant Professor of Law there. In that same year, Larry Gaughan married Margery Darling, who had one son, Benjamin Gaston, from a previous marriage. Together, Larry and Margery had one son, Walter Lawrence Gaughan, born in 1966. In 1970, while practicing law part time, Larry Gaughan served as Associate Professor of Law with tenure at Washington & Lee Law School and was promoted to full Professor in 1975. In 1983, he married Joyce Holly, and the two remained together until his death. He transitioned from teaching law full time to teaching part time and eventually left academia in 1987 after a stint as a full professor at George Mason Law School. Larry Gaughan remained in private practice until his death. An avid cyclist, Larry rode cycle Montana, making it up Chief Joseph Pass when he was well into his 60's. Larry had an affinity for many things: Persian carpets, art, poetry, music and culture. But most of all, he had a deep love for the great state of Montana and for his Montana heritage. He is survived by his step-son Dr. Benjamin Gaston, his son W. Lawrence Gaughan, and his wife of 36 years, Joyce Holly. A private memorial will be held this Sunday (the 11). Any inquiries or condolences may be sent to LawrenceofVA@gmail.com
