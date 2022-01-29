Lawrence F. Balestra

Larry joined the ROTC at Temple to help pay his tuition and was commissioned as first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Dental Corps after graduation in 1945. He was sent to Madigan Hospital, Ft. Lewis, Washington, for officers training. It was there that he first set eyes on Martha O'Donnell, an RN in the Army nursing corps. It was a short courtship as Larry received his orders to ship out to Neubiberg Air Force Base, in Germany in two short weeks. Martha called her family in Billings to arrange the whirlwind wedding and the couple married in Billings in April 1946. A short weekend honeymoon took place in the beautiful mountains of Montana known as the “Boulder.” After six months, Martha joined Larry in Germany in 1946. With Martha's pregnancy in 1948, the couple returned to Billings to begin their new life. Larry opened his dental practice and Martha would stay home to raise her three children: Jim, Sheri, and Barbara.