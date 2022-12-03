Lawrence "Larry" Ernest Cary was born in Powell, Wyoming on February 5, 1941, to Garnett and Alvin Cary. Larry passed away after a long battle with multiple health issues on Wednesday, November 23, at SCL Health-St. Vincent Healthcare, with family and friends by his side.
Larry attended Powell High School and Northwest Community College before attending the University of Wyoming where he earned Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Science degree in Range Management. After that, he enlisted in the Navy and was accepted to officer's school serving two tours in Viet Nam as a Lieutenant. After serving his country, he pursued a PhD in Watershed Management at the University of Arizona in Tucson and acquired an affinity for southwest and Mexican food. After completing his PhD, Larry worked as a Hydrologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Casper, Wyoming and then for the U.S. Geological Survey in Billings until he retired. In his early retirement years, he managed the family ranch (L.E. Peterson ranch) near Columbus, Montana. After selling the ranch he migrated east to Billings. In more recent years he discovered Ballroom Dancing, and like many other pursuits, he applied an intense, analytical, and studious approach to his craft. Under the tutelage of his dance instructor, Karolina Ledogar, he achieved Silver Level and earned numerous awards in ballroom dancing competitions.
Larry was a member of the Elks Club and Sigma XI Scientific Research Society.
Larry is survived by his daughters Carla Cary Van Siclen (Laurel) and Lynne Cary (Billings), granddaughter Olivia Tindale (Billings), his former wife Fran Dooley (Billings), sisters Kathleen Riley (Powell, Wyoming) and Cynthia Fisher (Austin, Colorado), brother Louis Cary (Crandall, Wyoming), and six nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Richard.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11 am at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow the service. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Society of the Honor Guard Society of the Honor Guard | Home (tombguard.org) , the Montana Veterans Alliance https://montanaveterans.org, or a veterans society of your choice.
