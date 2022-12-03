Lawrence "Larry" Ernest Cary

Larry attended Powell High School and Northwest Community College before attending the University of Wyoming where he earned Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master of Science degree in Range Management. After that, he enlisted in the Navy and was accepted to officer's school serving two tours in Viet Nam as a Lieutenant. After serving his country, he pursued a PhD in Watershed Management at the University of Arizona in Tucson and acquired an affinity for southwest and Mexican food. After completing his PhD, Larry worked as a Hydrologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Casper, Wyoming and then for the U.S. Geological Survey in Billings until he retired. In his early retirement years, he managed the family ranch (L.E. Peterson ranch) near Columbus, Montana. After selling the ranch he migrated east to Billings. In more recent years he discovered Ballroom Dancing, and like many other pursuits, he applied an intense, analytical, and studious approach to his craft. Under the tutelage of his dance instructor, Karolina Ledogar, he achieved Silver Level and earned numerous awards in ballroom dancing competitions.