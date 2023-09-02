Lawrence "Larry" Gerald Croaker, 80, of Billings, MT passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Born March 15, 1943, to Madeline and Silas Croaker in Joliette, ND. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1961 and was known as "Star" on the basketball team. He joined the Army on October 16, 1962, and was honorably discharged on February 5, 1964 Larry married Diane Kitchin on November 14, 1964.

Larry was a very generous, kind, and loving man with a contagious sense of humor. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, billiards, bowling, and poker while being outstanding at all of them.

He is survived by his siblings Wayne and Brian, his wife Diane, and his children Shaun (Leslie), Chad (Dani), Trent (Melissa) and Darcy (Andy). Also survived by grandchildren Karina, Austin, Tressa, Mac, Peyton, Dylan, Rylie, Emma, and Teagan. And great-grandchildren Lola, Elle, and Lukka along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Dolores, Leland, Richard, and Ronald.

Larry was the greatest and kindest husband, father, grandfather, and friend anyone could wish for. He will be missed and loved forever.

The entire Croaker family wants to express extreme appreciation to Dahl Funeral Chapel, Shaunie Hull, and Compassus Hospice for their incredible care.

The Celebration of Life is Friday, September 15th (3:00 p.m.) at the Columbia Club (Formerly the Knights of Columbus), located at 2216 Grand Ave, Billings, MT, 59102.