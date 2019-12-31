{{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence ‘Larry’ M. Freeburg passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 on his 92nd birthday. He served in the Korean War and worked as a heavy equipment operator. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years, brother Leon and sister Sandra. He will be buried in Lisbon, North Dakota at a later date.

Arrangements are by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cfgbillings.com through ‘Our Families’.

