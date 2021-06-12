Lawrence (Larry) Ranes

In 2004, Shirley reconnected with Larry and the high school sweethearts finally, after nine years of being too busy celebrating life together, married on April Fools Day in 2013. Shirley will tell you, ‘God put us back together again and I was blessed to have had him for as long as I did.' The two loved camping in the quiet mountains and fishing in the small streams of Montana. Niki and her husband Brian had two beautiful daughters who Larry loved watching grow up and play softball. Jalen and Deven loved their Papa enormously and he loved them. Larry also loved Shirley's three children Mary Lynn Del (Delly), Donald (Ditto) and Tim as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as his own.

Having had a previous heart attack and other heart problems, Larry received a transplant in 2014, giving him more precious time to spend with his loved ones. He was grateful for this gift of life and spent the next eight years taking many ‘fostered' adults and their children and grandchildren under his wing. If Larry and Shirley could help someone…they did. Larry had a big heart. Shirley knows because she was there the day the doctors put it in his chest.